First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,416,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 726,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 953,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 656,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

