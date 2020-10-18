First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.