First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

