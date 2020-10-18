First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.33 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 152,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

