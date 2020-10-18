First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of BK stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

