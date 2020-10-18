First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 231.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.