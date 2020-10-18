First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

