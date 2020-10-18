First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 89.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

