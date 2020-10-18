First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,636,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.