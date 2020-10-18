First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stryker by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after buying an additional 1,005,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,681,000 after buying an additional 533,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $77,957,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

NYSE SYK opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.07. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $227.39. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

