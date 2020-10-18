First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,367 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $168.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $170.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.