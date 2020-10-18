First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.73.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

