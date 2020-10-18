First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 291 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,436.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

