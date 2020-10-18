First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 34,753 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,753 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 31,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

