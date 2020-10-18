First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 358 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

