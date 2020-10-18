First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 82 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,595,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $25,816,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $200.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $207.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $171.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.