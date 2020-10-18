First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,415 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $204.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

