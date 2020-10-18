First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.41. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

