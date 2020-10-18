First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.19.

FIS opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,798.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.