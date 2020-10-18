First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,704 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 230,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

