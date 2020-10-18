First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $876,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

