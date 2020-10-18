First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,052 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

