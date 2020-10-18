First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,837 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.