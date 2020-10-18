First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $147,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

