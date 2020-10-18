First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,716,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

