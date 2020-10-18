First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.53.

FM opened at C$12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.38. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.85. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

