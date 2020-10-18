First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.53.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

