Focus Financial Partners Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $39.22 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

