Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Stake Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $57.68 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

