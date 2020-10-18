Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $28.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

FOX stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.32. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

