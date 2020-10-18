Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Update

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FSNR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Freestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

