FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

