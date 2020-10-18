Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FZMD opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Fuse Medical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

