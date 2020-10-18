FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

