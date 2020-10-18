FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BCE by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,648 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,770,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,516,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

