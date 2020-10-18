FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bouygues SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

