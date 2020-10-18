FY2020 Earnings Estimate for First Bank Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of FRBA opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bank by 114.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

