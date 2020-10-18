FY2020 Earnings Estimate for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $16.09 on Friday. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $383.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 11.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.