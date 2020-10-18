FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 133,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

