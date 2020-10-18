FY2020 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issued By National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.06 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 2,169.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,230 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,038,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 2,050,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,046,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in New Gold by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,222,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 967,329 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.