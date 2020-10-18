FY2020 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

