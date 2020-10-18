FY2020 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 884,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.