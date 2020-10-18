FY2020 EPS Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Raised by Analyst

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for American Assets Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $643,431.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,574 in the last three months. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 663,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 726,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.