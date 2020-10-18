FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASML Holding NV Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ASML in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $9.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $386.90 on Friday. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $409.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.50 and a 200 day moving average of $345.13. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158,186 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $189,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

