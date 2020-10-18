FY2020 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 39.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

