FY2020 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $32.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $35.47 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $657.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $659.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.06.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackRock by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

