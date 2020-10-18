FY2020 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,323 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,561,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after purchasing an additional 724,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,021,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

