FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNG. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $50.04 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.