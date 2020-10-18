FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

