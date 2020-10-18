FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc Raised by B.Riley Securit (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.06. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.